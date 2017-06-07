BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 7 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$352 million for both continued and discontinued operations for financial year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to realised loss on investments in listed financial assets at fair value through profit & loss of about HK$82 million
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO