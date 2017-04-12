BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
* Fantasy time, and intelligence cinda entered into strategic cooperation agreement
* Parties agreed to form a strategic alliance in relation to joint development of trading platform
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: