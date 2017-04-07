BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into NS placing agreement with placing agent
* Placing agent has agreed to procure, total of not less than six NS placees to subscribe for a maximum of 1.79 billion shares
* Net proceeds to company from ns placing HK$273.6 million
* Deal at placing price of HK$0.155 per placing share
* China soft power technology- intends to use net proceeds from NS placing & CB placing: about 50% for financial investments & trading; about 30% for money lending business
* Placing agent is central wealth securities investment limited
* Placing agent to subscribe for convertible bonds of aggregate principal amount of HK$342.5 million
* Convertible bonds bear zero interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees