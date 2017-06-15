BRIEF-Global Link Communications Holdings says fy turnover hk$56.0 million, down 4%
June 23 Global Link Communications Holdings Limited
June 15 China South Publishing and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gAcZ9e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 Global Link Communications Holdings Limited
* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017