BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 China South Publishing And Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 6.5 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.43 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pV7whX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8853 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement