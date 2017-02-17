BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 6.4 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($262.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kZycO3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8681 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)