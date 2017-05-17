BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 China Sports Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from May 18 pending announcement related to share transfer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rpNNXk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: