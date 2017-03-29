March 29 China Star Entertainment Ltd- :

* Disposal Of The Entire Equity Interests In And The Sale Loan Due By Ace Season Holdings Limited

* Deal at an aggregate purchase price of hk$85 million

* Will record a gain of approximately hk$1.6 million upon disposal

* "expected that disposal will not have any significant impact on revenue and profits of group"

