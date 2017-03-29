New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 China Star Entertainment Ltd- :
* Disposal Of The Entire Equity Interests In And The Sale Loan Due By Ace Season Holdings Limited
* Deal at an aggregate purchase price of hk$85 million
* Will record a gain of approximately hk$1.6 million upon disposal
* "expected that disposal will not have any significant impact on revenue and profits of group"
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.