a day ago
BRIEF-China Starch Holdings issues positive profit alert
July 17, 2017 / 9:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-China Starch Holdings issues positive profit alert

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - China Starch Holdings Ltd

* ‍Group is expected to record a substantial increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017​

* Expected result due to increase in sale and gross profit margin in fermented and downstream products

* Expects to record a substantial increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 of more than 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

