July 5, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-China Starch says unit entered into an agreement to form JV

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - China Starch Holdings:

* On 25 June 2017, Golden Corn, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into jv agreement with jv partner

* Agreement for formation of jv company with registered capital of rmb200 million

* Registered capital of jv co to be contributed as to RMB110 mln by GOLDEN CORN and RMB90 mln by Linqing Deneng Bio TechnoloGY

* JV co was established on 30 June 2017;owned as to 55% by Golden Corn and 45% by jv partner

* Principal business of JV co is manufacture, research and development, sale of starch and starch products, food additives, feeds, amino acids for feeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

