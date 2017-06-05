BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 5 China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd
* Success Asset Management and Shengshi Junen Enterprise Management entered into asset management consultancy agreement
* Deal for a consultancy fee of RMB8 million
* Success Asset Management provides consultancy services to Shengshi Junen Enterprise Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)