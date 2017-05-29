BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29 China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd
* On 26 May 2017, due to investigation, board has resolved to suspend duties and functions of Liu Qingping as chairman
* There has been no progress and resulting in delay in issue of forensic investigation report regarding resolving audit issues
* On 25 may, special investigation committee noted bedding workshop & some of spinning plants stopped operating
* In light of the unusual findings and observations, special investigation committee is feeling 'surprised' and 'unexpected'
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components