May 29 China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd

* On 26 May 2017, due to investigation, board has resolved to suspend duties and functions of Liu Qingping as chairman

* There has been no progress and resulting in delay in issue of forensic investigation report regarding resolving audit issues

* On 25 may, special investigation committee noted bedding workshop & some of spinning plants stopped operating

* In light of the unusual findings and observations, special investigation committee is feeling 'surprised' and 'unexpected' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: