BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 China Taisan Technology Group Holdings Ltd
* Independent auditors issued "disclaimer of opinion" in respect of financial statements of co for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* According to independent auditor's report, in 2016, there is still material uncertainty on going concern of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - disagrees with ISS's recommendations regarding board nominees