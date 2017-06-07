BRIEF-Hito-Communications to acquire 60 pct stake in BBF for 4.36 bln yen
* Says it will acquire 60 percent (3,600 shares) stake in BBF, Inc. for 4.36 billion yen, from BROADBAND TOWER, INC and MITSUI & Co Ltd
June 7 China Telecom Corp Ltd:
* Yang Xiaowei has resigned from his positions as an executive director, president and chief operating officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire 60 percent (3,600 shares) stake in BBF, Inc. for 4.36 billion yen, from BROADBAND TOWER, INC and MITSUI & Co Ltd
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.