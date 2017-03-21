UPDATE 2-Former U.S. national security adviser Brzezinski dies at 89
* Nurtured diplomacy between the United States and China (Adds statement from President George H.W. Bush and Brent Scowcroft, Brzezinski on Trump and world "stupefaction")
March 21 China Telecom Corp Ltd
* fy profit attributable to equity holders of company was rmb18,004 million, down by 10.2%
* fy operating revenues reached rmb352,285 million, up by 6.4%
* fy total number of mobile subscribers was 215 million, with a net increase of 17.10 million
* fy total number of wireline broadband subscribers was 123 million, with a net increase of 10.06 million
* Board of directors of company proposes a final dividend in amount equivalent to hk$0.105 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nurtured diplomacy between the United States and China (Adds statement from President George H.W. Bush and Brent Scowcroft, Brzezinski on Trump and world "stupefaction")
CANNES, France, May 27 For Danielle Macdonald, a young actress hailed by Hollywood Reporter as the movie industry's "next big thing", every part of her Cannes experience - from the standing ovation for her movie to getting stuck in a lift - was part of the adventure.