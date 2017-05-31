BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31China Tianying Inc :
* Says it won Changchun waste incineration power generation BOT project from Bureau for Environmental Health at 55 yuan/ton
* Total processing scale is 1200 ton/day
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development