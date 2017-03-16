BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 China Ting Group Holdings Ltd :
* Group would record a consolidated net operating profit in 2016 in range between hk$100.0 million and HK$130.0 million
* Expected result due to absence of significant amounts of provision for impairment loss on financial assets and goodwill during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.