New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd:
* Declared a final dividend of hk1 cent per share and a special final dividend of hk1 cent per share
* FY revenue from continuing operations of hk$ 4.07 billion versus hk$ 4.40 billion
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$350 million, down 74 percent
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.