BRIEF-Anhui Gujing Distillery's board elects chairman
June 20 Anhui Gujing Distillery Co Ltd * Says board elects Liang Jinhui as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2swpqcA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.