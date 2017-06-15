UPDATE 2-Toshiba stock listing status downgraded, deeper losses flagged
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 15 China U-ton Holdings Ltd
* Company as issuer entered into subscription agreement with investor as subscriber, and with mr. Jiang as guarantor
* Company conditionally agreed to issue convertible bond and note, each in principal amount of us$4 million
* Note will bear interest at rate of 11% per annum on outstanding principal amount of note
* Net proceeds of subscription are estimated to be hk$62.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.