Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 19 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* May aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 268.357 million
* In May fixed-line business aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.905 million
* May net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.053 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate