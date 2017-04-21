BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 88.3 percent y/y at 274.3 million yuan ($39.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3fiZd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal