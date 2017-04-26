BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26China United Network Communications Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche super short-term financing notes worth 4 billion yuan with a term of 90 days and interest rate of 3.9 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E1Tc3l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes