* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7China United Travel Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 40 percent stake in Raynew, a Beijing-based media company, and boost capital of 224,500 yuan in it
* It will hold 51 percent stake in Raynew, after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RRWM8v
(Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees