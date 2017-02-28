BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 China Vanguard Group Ltd:
* A definitive joint venture agreement for establishment of jv company was signed
* Parties shall totally invest RMB 10 million as registered capital based on their respective equity interest in jv company
* Group, Sinopharm Ecommerce, Iqark & United Enterprises jv co will hold 51%, 5%, 30%, & 14% of equity interest in jv co respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.