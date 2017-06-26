BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism says dividend payment date on July 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
June 26 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says board is aware of unusual A-share price movements on previous three trading days
* Says there is no undisclosed major events which have the potential to move its share prices
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sSKKJr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
