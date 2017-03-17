March 17 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Consolidation Of Commercial Properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of
commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March
2017 was approved by all directors
* Group proposes to form investment funds
* Total capital contribution group is expected to contribute
to investment funds amounts to rmb5.1 billion
* Upon formation of investment funds, group proposes to
enter into asset transfer framework agreement with SPV
* Consideration of disposal of assets is expected to be in
range of rmb8.60 billion to rmb9.0 billion
