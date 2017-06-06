New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
June 6 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Shenzhen Metro Group plans to acquire shares in the company
* Says A-shares to halt trading from June 7 pending announcement related to the matter
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSXFcu
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.