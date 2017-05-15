Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says Beijing unit plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($174.13 million) to set up fund with size of up to 5.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qIZjRB
($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi)
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.