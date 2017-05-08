UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 China Vast Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd:
* Controlling shareholder, Profit East Ltd acquired 1.7 million shares of co through on-market purchases for HK$4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR