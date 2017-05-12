BRIEF-Immune Pharma announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with Ceplene
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)
May 12 China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd
* Vendors entered into respective disposal agreements with purchaser
* Deal for consideration of HK$21.4 million
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors and sale loan from tranche two vendor
* Following completion of disposal agreements, group will cease to have any interest in target group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.