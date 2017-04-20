Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 China World Trade Center Co Ltd
* Says board elects Hong Jingnan as chairman, Chen Yanping as vice chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pj6dMN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)