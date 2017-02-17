Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - offer for us$5.21 per share of common stock in cash
* China XD Plastics announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal
* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - board has established a special committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal
* Says proposal letter states buyer consortium expects board will appoint a special committee to consider proposal
* China XD Plastics Co - proposal letter states buyer consortium expects board to appoint special committee of independent directors to consider proposal
* China XD Plastics Co - special committee intends to retain advisors, including an independent financial advisor, to assist in evaluation of proposal
* China XD Plastics - received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from ceo, xd. Engineering plastics co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says