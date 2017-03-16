March 16 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd:
* Specialty chemical company China Xd Plastics announces
fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 revenue rose 38.5 percent to $377.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - gross margin in fiscal 2017 is
expected to remain stable as compared to that of fiscal 2016
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd-for 2017, company projects net
income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million
* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - in quarter, total volume
shipped was 125,525 metric tons, up 30.4% yoy and an increase of
15.5% sequentially
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: