New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:
* Resolved to issue first tranche of super short-term commercial papers with an issue size of rmb1 billion
* Net proceeds from issue of first tranche are intended to be used for repayment of debts
* First tranche issued by company's unit Shanghai Yongda Investment Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.