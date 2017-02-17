Feb 17 China Yuchai International Ltd -

* China Yuchai signs strategic partnership with Zoomlion

* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co

* In addition to Zoomlion, Wuhu Government and Y&C Engine Co Ltd are also signatories to strategic agreement

* Unit together with Y&C Engine will develop and produce six-cylinder medium-and heavy-duty engines for Zoomlion's agricultural equipment