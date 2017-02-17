Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 China Yuchai International Ltd -
* China Yuchai signs strategic partnership with Zoomlion
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co
* In addition to Zoomlion, Wuhu Government and Y&C Engine Co Ltd are also signatories to strategic agreement
* Unit together with Y&C Engine will develop and produce six-cylinder medium-and heavy-duty engines for Zoomlion's agricultural equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says