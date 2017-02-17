BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 China Zenix Auto International Ltd
* Announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit
* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court
* China Zenix Auto International says proceedings arose from a restructuring proposal made by the consortium to co in 2013 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lTGicw) Further company coverage:
