BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 China Zenix Auto International Ltd :
* China Zenix Auto International reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 0.7 percent to rmb 591.9 million
* Diluted loss per ADS in Q4 of 2016 $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: