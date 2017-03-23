March 23 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd
:
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45%
Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
* Entered into subscription agreement with joint global
coordinators and joint lead managers
* Offshore preference shares will have a par value of rmb100
each
* Offshore preference shares will be issued and transferable
only in minimum amounts of u.s.$200,000
* Expects proceeds raised from offshore preference shares
issuance, after deduction of expenses relating to issuance, to
be about rmb14.93 billion
* Pursuant to deal joint lead managers have severally agreed
to subscribe and pay for, offshore preference shares
