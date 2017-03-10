BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
* Bank proposes to apply for an initial public offering and listing of a shares
* Proceeds from a share offering will be used to replenish core tier I capital of bank to enhance its capital adequacy ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )