March 10 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd

* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital

* Bank proposes to apply for an initial public offering and listing of a shares

* Proceeds from a share offering will be used to replenish core tier I capital of bank to enhance its capital adequacy ratio