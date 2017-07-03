FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company, as counter guarantor, entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United guarantee

* deal pursuant to which Jiangsu Bank (Beijing) agreed to grant loan in principal amount of RMB200 million to Zhongdi Stud Livestock

* zhongdi stud livestock, as borrower, entered into loan agreement with Jiangsu Bank (Beijing), as lender

* company agreed to provide counter guarantee in favour of china united guarantee for counter guaranteed amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.