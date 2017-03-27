UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 27 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 15.5 percent to RMB 263.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 18 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 1.18 billion to RMB 1.24 billion
* Qtrly net loss per ads US$0.80
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd - Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million