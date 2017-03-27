March 27 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 15.5 percent to RMB 263.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 12 to 18 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 1.18 billion to RMB 1.24 billion

* Qtrly net loss per ads US$0.80

* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd - Qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05