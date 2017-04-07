BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7Chinadive Watersports Inc :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 14.5 percent to increase by 14.1 percent, or to be 7.5 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.8 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is steady business improvement
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees