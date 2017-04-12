April 12 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said
on Wednesday:
* it will cut transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal,
coke and polypropylene futures from April 17
* it will halve non-intraday transaction fees on iron ore,
coking coal and coke futures to 0.006 percent from 0.012 percent
of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and
September contracts for iron ore futures to 0.024 percent from
0.03 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other iron ore
contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.03 percent of total trading
value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and
September contracts for coke and coking coal futures to 0.036
percent from 0.072 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other coke and
coking coal contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.072 percent of
total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on January, May and
September contracts for polypropylene futures to 0.012 percent
from 0.024 percent of total trading value
* it will cut intraday transaction fees on other
polypropylene contracts to 0.006 percent from 0.024 percent of
total trading value
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)