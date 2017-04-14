BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 (Reuters) -
* China's first-quarter fiscal expenditures rose 21 percent year-on-year to 4.59 trillion yuan ($666.88 billion), Xinhua reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Finance.
* March fiscal revenue rose 12.2 percent year-on-year, said Xinhua.
* State media said earlier on Friday that first-quarter fiscal revenue rose 14.1 percent. ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.