March 30 (Reuters) -

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has about 2 billion yuan ($290.36 million) in loan exposure to China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co, ICBC's chief risk officer Wang Bairong said on the sidelines of a news conference on Thursday.

* ICBC's loans to Huishan Dairy account for about 5 percent of the company's financing, another ICBC official said.

* Huishan Dairy, which had $4 billion wiped off its value in a single day last week, said on Tuesday that it had missed loan repayments and lost contact with a key executive. Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by David Goodman)