March 30 (Reuters) -
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
has about 2 billion yuan ($290.36 million)
in loan exposure to China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co,
ICBC's chief risk officer Wang Bairong said on the sidelines of
a news conference on Thursday.
* ICBC's loans to Huishan Dairy account for about 5 percent
of the company's financing, another ICBC official said.
* Huishan Dairy, which had $4 billion wiped off its value in
a single day last week, said on Tuesday that it had missed loan
repayments and lost contact with a key executive.
($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by David Goodman)