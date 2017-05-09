BRIEF-Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical boosts capital to pharma management firm
* Says it acquired 15 percent stake in Liaoyang-based pharma management firm, and boosted capital of 35.8 million yuan to this pharma company
May 9 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 20 million euros ($21.79 million) in Pharnext S.A. For 12.6 percent stake
* Says it and Pharnext plan to invest 200 million yuan to set up JV in China for technology innovation and product development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pZjp8U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it acquired 15 percent stake in Liaoyang-based pharma management firm, and boosted capital of 35.8 million yuan to this pharma company
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.