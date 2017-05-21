BEIJING May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):

* Will suspend second-hand home sales to people without local household registrations who already own one or more homes.

* Will restrict individuals from transferring property ownership within two years of receiving a deed; will restrict corporate entities from transferring ownership for three years Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2qDFt8Y] (Reporting by Jake Spring)