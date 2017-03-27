BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Chinasoft International Ltd :
* FY profit attributable to owners of RMB 442.1 million versus RMB 280.1 million
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016 of HK$0.012 per share
* FY turnover of RMB6.78 billion versus RMB5.13 billion Source text : (bit.ly/2nsDG4Y) Further company coverage:
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: