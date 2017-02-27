BRIEF-India's Pincon Lifestyle March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Chinese Food and Beverage Group :
* Elite trade issued and flm macau ventures signed buy-out notice
* termination of the joint venture agreement involving disposal of 65% of the entire issued share capital of the jv company
* Flm macau ventures and elite trade have agreed to terminate joint venture agreement
* "it is expected that disposal would not have material impact on consolidated statement of financial position of company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
